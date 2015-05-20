TAIPEI, May 20 Taiwan stocks fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday, but transportation shares gained on investor expectations recent oil price falls would lower their costs. The main TAIEX index slipped to 9,687.00 as of 0130 GMT, reversing a 1.15 percent rally on Tuesday. Among the decliners, TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, slipped 0.3 percent. AU Optronics , the world's No.4 flat panel maker, shed 0.3 percent. However, China Airlines and EVA Airways gained about 2 percent each. They are Taiwan's top two airlines. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.124 at T$30.516 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)