TAIPEI, July 9 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday in a minor reprieve after being ravaged by spillover from huge falls in Chinese markets on Wednesday.

By 0158 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.9 percent, to 8,897.68 points, after closing at 8,976.11 points in the previous session, down 3 percent and the index's largest single-day percent fall in three years.

Markets were relatively subdued throughout the region. Shanghai dropped 1.38 percent, though a basket of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.56 and Hong Kong rebounded 2 percent.

Most major Taiwan sub-indexes slid, with the electronics sub-index sinking 0.9 percent, while the financials sub-index lost 0.7 percent.

Flat panels, however, eked out a 0.13 percent gain after suffering massive losses in the previous three sessions. Leading flat-panel maker Innolux Corp was a notable gainer, rising 4.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.118 to T$31.107 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)