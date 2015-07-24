TAIPEI, July 24 Taiwan stocks stabilised from recent losses on Friday, but the gains may be short-lived as investors stayed cautious about the economic and corporate earnings prospects of Taiwan and rest of the world.

As of 0115 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.2 percent to 8,804.05, after closing 1.4 percent lower in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.

Among the most actively traded, Apple suppliers recovered from recent losses. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Largan Precision both added about 1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.222 to T$31.230 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)