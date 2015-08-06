TAIPEI Aug 6 Taiwan stocks fell 0.3 percent on Thursday, weighed down by Largan Precision amid local media reports that the key supplier of Apple Inc released lower-than-expected July sales results and cut its outlook for August.

As of 0123 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent, to 8,523.32, after closing at 8,542.27 in the previous session.

Largan, which makes camera lenses modules for Apple, dropped 7 percent, sending the electronics index down 0.5 percent.

TPK Holding Co Ltd, another supplier of Apple, fell about 3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.076 to T$31.674 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)