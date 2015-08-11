TAIPEI Aug 11 Taiwan stocks rose 1.3 percent on Tuesday as investor sentiment was bolstered by gains on Wall Street, with TSMC leading tech heavyweights higher after the world's top contract chip maker posted solid July sales results.

As of 0114 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.3 percent to 8,575.08, after closing at 8,466.84 in the previous session.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) jumped 3 percent, lifting the electronics subindex by 2 percent. After the market closed on Monday, it said sales in July was T$80.95 billion, compared with T$64.9 billion a year earlier.

The financials subindex rose 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.19 to T$31.570 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)