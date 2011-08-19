TAIPEI, Aug 19 Taiwan stocks retreated 2.92 percent on Friday, as plunges in U.S. and regional bourses renewed fears of a global recession and cast doubt on prospects for tech exporters such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd .

"The global economic outlook does not look good at all, increasing selling pressure on stock markets," said Mega International Securities President Alex Hu.

Hu said he had cut his holdings of Taiwan shares recently, and would not consider buying until the U.S. economy started to show signs of improvement and the euro zone debt crisis did not widen further.

At about 0215 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 195.73 points at 7,419.24, after falling 3 percent earlier.

TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, was off 1.1 percent and smartphone maker HTC Corp had sunk 4.4 percent.

The electronics and financial sub-indexes were among the hardest hit, dropping 3 and 2.5 percent, respectively.

The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at T$29.034.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$196 billion this month.

