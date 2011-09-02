TAIPEI, Sept 2 Taiwan stocks traded lower intraday on Friday, pressured by oil and gas counters , while the financial subindex gained after the banking regulator said it will ease restrictions on Taiwanese banks investing in China.

At 0159 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.47 percent at 7,721.34, after opening up 0.56 percent.

"The easing measures match the upper end of market expectations, that's why we're seeing the rally in banks today. But it won't last long because the easing doesn't necessarily mean banks will make big money," said Hua Nan Securities Chairman David Chu.

Chu said the main share index would soon break above the last high at 7,896 in mid-August, tracking the United States and South Korea.

The financial sub-index was up 0.1 percent, with Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd up 0.26 percent. The bank said its hedging costs would fall by half in the second half.

The oil and gas sub-index shed 1.58 percent. Electronics shares lost 0.85 percent.

The Taiwan dollar weakened 0.11 percent to T$28.991.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, picking up T$10.737 billion.

