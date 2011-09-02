TAIPEI, Sept 2 Taiwan stocks traded lower
intraday on Friday, pressured by oil and gas counters ,
while the financial subindex gained after the banking
regulator said it will ease restrictions on Taiwanese banks
investing in China.
At 0159 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.47
percent at 7,721.34, after opening up 0.56 percent.
"The easing measures match the upper end of market
expectations, that's why we're seeing the rally in banks today.
But it won't last long because the easing doesn't necessarily
mean banks will make big money," said Hua Nan Securities
Chairman David Chu.
Chu said the main share index would soon break above the
last high at 7,896 in mid-August, tracking the United States and
South Korea.
The financial sub-index was up 0.1 percent, with
Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd up 0.26 percent. The
bank said its hedging costs would fall by half in the second
half.
The oil and gas sub-index shed 1.58 percent. Electronics
shares lost 0.85 percent.
The Taiwan dollar weakened 0.11 percent to
T$28.991.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, picking up
T$10.737 billion.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)