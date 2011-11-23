By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, Nov 23 Taiwan stocks extended
their decline on Wednesday, with oil counters, computer
makers and financials leading the way on
increasing margin calls as investors grew weary of the continued
downtrend.
"Investors are disappointed about the lack of stimulus from
the government. That's why banks are falling hard today even
though more positive cross-strait measures are expected from
Chinese regulators," said Masterlink Investment Advisory
Vice-President Tom Tang.
By 0220 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 1.43
percent at 6,900.07, after opening down 0.46 percent.
The financials sub-index shed 1.98 percent. Later on
Wednesday, China's banking regulator is expected to announce a
speeding up of the review process for Taiwanese banks setting up
second branches in China and engaging in yuan-denominated
business, according to newspapers.
Oil counters tumbled 3.45 percent, while computer makers
were off 1.94 percent, with Quanta Computer Inc
dropping 4.3 percent and Asustek Computer Inc losing
2.9 percent.
LCD panel makers were also among the biggest
laggards, dropping 2.2 percent. Chimei Innolux Corp
plunged 6.9 percent and AU Optronics Corp dropped 6.6
percent.
Taiwan government officials said the two LCD rivals were
open to discussions about cooperation in capacity, technology
and patents.
Electronics shares slipped 1.1 percent. Apple Inc
suppliers were up, however, after a report that the
California-based company had shipped the first batch of 3
million iPad 3s recently, ready for launch next March.
Touch panel suppliers TPK Holding Co Ltd rose 1
percent and Wintek Corp gained 1.1 percent. Camera
module maker Largan Precision Co Ltd firmed 1.4
percent.
The Taiwan dollar fell 0.19 percent to T$30.365.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing
their total selling to T$47.51 billion this month.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)