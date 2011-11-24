TAIPEI, Nov 24 Taiwan stocks rebounded
0.85 percent on Thursday, but smartphone maker HTC Corp
tumbled by the 7 percent daily limit after cutting its
fourth-quarter revenue forecast.
The main TAIEX index ended up 57.96 points at
6,864.39, after plunging almost 8 percent in the past four
sessions.
The electronics sub-index was off 0.55 percent,
while financials jumped 3.27 percent.
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said that its
Chinese counterpart would speed up the reviewing process for
Taiwanese banks to conduct business in yuan.
The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to stand at
T$30.411.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, bringing
their total selling to some T$58 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim and Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)