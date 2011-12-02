TAIPEI, Dec 2 Taiwan stocks traded lower
on Friday, weighed down by defensive plays such as glass and
ceramics and cement counters, as investors took
profit on the rally in the previous session.
Fund managers said the decline should pause next week ahead
of an EU summit on Friday as investors awaits details from euro
zone leaders on the debt crisis, but could resume after the
summit if it fails to deliver promising messages.
The Taiwan market is likely to bottom in the first half of
2012 before climbing towards the end of the year, a Reuters poll
found, tracking the development of the euro zone debt crisis,
with defaults set to peak in the first quarter.
At 0245 GMT, the main TAIEX index was off 0.63
percent, or 45.56 points to 7,133.33, after opening down 0.2
percent.
"It's profit-taking because stocks rose too high yesterday,"
said Bevan Yeh, a senior fund manager of Prudential Financial
Securities Investment Trust.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd slipped 0.5
percent, even though newspapers reported that the company had
said it would increase headcount next year and see revenue
growth of not less than 15 percent.
The electronics sub-index lost 0.8 percent, however
HTC Corp edged up 0.5 percent.
The financial sub-index dropped 0.75 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$30.144.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, picking up
T$16.48 billion.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)