* Market hits 2-1/2-month intraday high; upside seen limited

* Nanya limit up on report of Elpida-Micron tie-up

* Apple suppliers surge on solid iPhone sales

TAIPEI, Jan 30 Taiwan stocks rose 2.8 percent to an over-two-month intraday high on Monday, led by Apple suppliers such as Hon Hai Precision, as investors were encouraged by good performances on Wall Street and European markets during the long lunar new year holiday.

At about one hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had surged 200.89 points to 7,434.58, a level not seen since Nov. 16. The market had closed from Jan. 19 for the holiday.

"What we are seeing today is a reflection of the Wall Street rally over the lunar new year holidays," said Bevan Yeh, a fund manager of Prudential Financial in Taiwan.

"However, concerns remain over the eurozone debt problems and the slowing U.S. economic growth, leaving limited upside for Taiwan market."

Selling pressure is seen emerging at the 7,500 point level, some analysts said.

Hon Hai and camera phone lens maker Genius were both up more than 6 percent. Apple shares surged the most in more than three years on Jan.25, after skyrocketing iPhone and iPad sales helped the company smash Wall Street expectations.

Among the biggest winning sectors, electronics and machinery both jumped over 3 percent. Financial stocks gained 2.7 percent.

DRAM maker Nanya Technology gained 6.6 percent, the maximum allowed in a day.

Japan's Elpida Memory Inc aims to reach a deal as early as next month for a capital infusion from Micron Technology in a deal that could also include Nanya, Japan's Nikkei business daily said last week.

Nanya's chairman said on Monday the was no current plan to take part in any deal.

The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.227 to trade at T$29.763.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Jan. 18, the last session before the holidays, bringing their total buying to T$27.9 billion this month.

