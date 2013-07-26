TAIPEI, July 26 Taiwan stocks fell 0.1 percent on Friday morning, but smartphone lenses maker Largan Precision went 7 percent limit up after posting quarterly earnings that beat market expectations. At the first hour into trade, the benchmark TAIEX index had slipped to 8,155.32 points, erasing gains at the opening bell. The electronics sub-index shed 0.14 percent, weighed by heavyweights TSMC and HTC, both of which slid about 1 percent. Hotai Motors, which makes and sells Toyato cars in Taiwan, shed 3.5 percent. The Taiwan dollar climbed by T$0.084 to stand at T$29.894 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)