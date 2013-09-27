TAIPEI, Sept 27 Taiwan stocks rose 0.3 percent on Friday, led by banking stocks, after the central bank left its policy rate unchanged for a ninth consecutive quarter but warned mortgage loans borrowers of interest rate fluctuation risk in the future. The main TAIEX index climbed to 8,215.64 points, recovering from a 1.2 percent drop on Thursday. Banks jumped 0.5 percent and techs were up 0.5 percent. But construction companies dropped 2.6 percent on the central bank's warning of rate fluctuation risks. The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.088 to stand at T$29.585 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)