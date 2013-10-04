TAIPEI, Oct 4 Taiwan stocks clawed higher on Friday morning, holding at a 4-1/2 month high, as robust buying by overseas investors bolstered the market amid worries about the U.S. budget standoff that weighed on regional peers. Shares of HTC Corp erased early losses and climbed 2.6 percent, after the smartphone maker posted a deeper-than-expected quarterly loss but investors bet the worst may be over with HTC's new flagship model coming to market this month. The main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 8,366.92 as of 0240 GMT, after rising 1.7 percent the previous day in its third straight session of gains. Overseas investors have been pouring money into Taiwanese as well as South Korean stocks in recent months on the view that these destinations are a safer bet among Asia's emerging markets as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to begin tapering its stimulus. On Thursday, foreign investors bought a net T$17 billion ($566 million) of Taiwan stocks. That followed T$121 billion of net buying for September, the biggest monthly amount since at least early 2011. Foreign buying also drove up the local currency, which shot up 0.7 percent to stand at T$29.319 to the U.S. dollar. The surge in the Taiwan dollar raised expectations that companies with land assets will benefit, with Tainan Spinning jumping 4.2 percent. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)