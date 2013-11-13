TAIPEI, Nov 13 Taiwan stocks edged down on Wednesday, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd shedding 1 percent after appointing new presidents and co-CEOs, taking over from 82-year-old Morris Chang who stays chairman. At 0141 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.24 percent, or 19.68 points at 8,175.58, after opening flat. Commodities were the biggest drags, with the plastics counters index down 1.5 percent. Oil and steel eased 1 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. Hon Hai Precision Industry, which makes Apple Inc gadgets, climbed 0.1 percent ahead of its third-quarter earnings expected in the evening. The company is building an integrated service package ranging from electronic devices to apps to cloud computing as it strives to become more consumer driven. Financial shares were down 0.4 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.017 to stand at T$29.619 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)