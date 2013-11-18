TAIPEI, Nov 18 Taiwan stocks were firm on Monday, joining regional peers on prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and real economic reform in China, with banks among the major gainers as the shares rebounded to cover losses from last week. By 0302 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.6 percent at 8,226.61, after opening up 0.3 percent. The financial sub-index gained 1 percent, with heavyweight Cathay Financial Holding jumping 2.2 percent. "There's no special news today, banks are covering their losses as they've been dragged down by the main index during the earnings season but in fact their results were not as disappointing as the tech companies," said Chu Yen-min, senior vice president at KGI Securities. He said, however, the rally in financial shares is expected to be short-lived and tech shares will continue to lead the index on better-than-expected demand in the fourth quarter. Technology counters climbed 0.2 percent, with HTC Corp rising 2 percent. The Taiwan dollar edged up T$0.054 to T$29.566 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)