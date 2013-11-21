TAIPEI, Nov 21 Taiwan stocks slipped on Thursday to an 11-week low, joining most regional bourses after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting hinted at a tapering in stimulus. The main TAIEX index was down 1.3 percent at 8,099.71 points by 0331 GMT, the lowest since Sept. 4. The index was flat at the opening bell. Tech heavyweights were the main drag. The electronics sub-index shed 1.2 percent, with TSMC off 1.9 percent and Hon Hai Precision Industry down 0.8 percent. Banks fell 1 percent, with Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd losing 1.5 percent. Local press reported that Mega Financial had been asked by the finance ministry to evaluate the feasibility of merging with another state-run peer, likely to be Chang Hwa Bank or Taiwan Business Bank. The Taiwan dollar was little changed at T$29.573 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)