TAIPEI, Nov 29 Taiwan stocks rose 0.3 percent on early Friday morning, led by gains in Apple Inc supplier such as Largan Precision amid investor hopes of solid iPhone 5S sales in the Christmas shopping season. Camera phone lens maker Largan Precision and Hon Hai Precision, the world's largest electronics assembler, added 3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. At around 0220 GMT, the main TAIEX index had climbed to 8,396.82 points, beating other regional bourses and extending an almost one-month intraday high level on Thursday. The Taiwan dollar strengthened by 0.239 percent to stand at T$29.609 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)