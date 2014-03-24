Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, March 24 Taiwan stocks dropped 0.33 percent Monday morning, extending the previous session's 0.23 percent drop, after multi-day protests against a trade pact with mainland China turned violent on Sunday night. The main TAIEX index fell 28.45 points to 8548.72 as of 0200 GMT after police forcibly removed hundreds of people from the main headquarters of Taiwan's executive branch on Sunday night, in the latest escalation of protests against a controversial China trade pact. Automobiles and oil, gas and electric shares showed the most marked declines among major subindexes, tumbling 1.19 and 1.02 percent, respectively. Electronics fell 0.36 percent and semiconductors suffered a 0.59 percent drop. On Monday, local media reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is facing a potential bottleneck in production of one of its more advanced chip models. Shares in the company were down 0.44 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.065 to stand at T$30.587 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
