TAIPEI, Jan 20 Taiwan stocks rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday, tracking rallies in other regional bourses, paced by gains in suppliers that make components for Apple Inc's products. About 90 minutes into trade, the main TAIEX index had climbed to 9,234.64, extending a 0.4 percent rise in the prior session. Among the most actively traded by turnover, TPK Holdings and Genius surged more than 4 percent, while overall electronics index was up 0.5 percent. Both the companies are component suppliers of Apple. Other winning sectors included banks and food makers , adding 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. The Taiwan dollar fell 0.133 percent to T$31.594 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)