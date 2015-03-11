TAIPEI, March 11 Taiwan stocks fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday following Wall Street's sharp declines, with tech heavyweights TSMC and Hon Hai Precision trading mixed after the companies posted February sales results. The main TAIEX index fell to 9,501.69 as of 0130 GMT, extending the 0.3 percent drop in the prior session. Electronics shares slipped 0.2 percent. TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, was up 0.4 percent and Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai was down 0.1 percent. TSMC said on Tuesday its February sales jumped 33.8 percent year-on-year, while Hon Hai disclosed a 7.4 percent rise in February sales. The Taiwan dollar weakened by 0.044 percent to stand at T$31.597 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)