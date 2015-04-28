TAIPEI, April 28 Taiwan stocks rose 0.2 percent and the local currency surged on Tuesday as investor sentiment continued to be bullish after stocks hit 15-year highs in the previous session, with TSMC and other heavyweights leading the gainers. A few minutes into trading, the main TAIEX index had climbed to 10,014.28 points, extending a 0.6 percent gain in the previous session. But it soon fell into a narrow range, down 0.12 percent at 0120 GMT. On Monday, the index touched the 10,000-point milestone, a level not seen since 2000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's top contract chip maker and Taiwan's most heavily-weighted stock, added 0.7 percent. Cathay Financial, Taiwan's biggest financial holding company, rose 0.2 percent. The Taiwan dollar jumped 1.141 percent to T$30.509 to the U.S. dollar, marking strong gains for the second session. (Reporting by Faith Hung)