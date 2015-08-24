TAIPEI Aug 24 Taiwan stocks plunged to their lowest level in nearly three years on Monday, with banks and technology stocks falling as market sentiment took a hit after losses in other regional markets and Wall Street over the weekend.

As of 0140 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 3.3 percent, to 7,531.66, its lowest since Nov 2012. The index closed 3 percent lower, at 7,786.92, in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 3.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 2.9 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.054 to T$32.930 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)