TAIPEI, Sept 1 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday, in line with other Asian markets as expectations of more weak data from China spooked investors.

As of 0139 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.2 percent, to 8,076.58, after closing at 8,174.92 in the previous session, up 1.94 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters believe China's factory activity shrunk at its fastest pace in three years in August, further evidence of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.

The sour sentiment pushed Taiwan's electronics subindex down 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.5 percent.

Semiconductors slipped 1.95 percent, though oil, gas and electric shares outperformed the market, with a 0.56 percent gain.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.332 to T$32.478 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anand Basu)