TAIPEI, Sept 10 Taiwan stocks edged lower on Thursday, falling back from one-month highs, taking their cue from weaker overseas markets and a decline in Apple Inc shares.

Apple unveiled a new TV set top box that responds to voice commands and fresh iPhones that sense the pressure of a finger tap, changes which underwhelmed many social media commenters and investors.

As of 0248 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.4 percent at 8,254.21 points, after ending up 3.6 percent in the previous session at its highest close since mid-August.

The electronics subindex dropped 0.9 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

Shares in Hon Hai Precision, which is the main assembler for Apple Inc's iPhones, were down 0.8 percent, while Pegatron, another Apple assembly supplier, was trading 1.1 percent lower.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.169 to T$32.606 per U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)