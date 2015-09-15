TAIPEI, Sept 15 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday, subdued by a continued weak performance in Chinese bourses and uncertainty over the U.S. Fed's rate meeting this week.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent to 8,280.49 as of 0148 GMT, largely in line with other regional markets, after closing flat at 8,307.29 in the previous session.

China's Shanghai Composite Index continued its downward slide, falling 1.74 percent on further market reforms.

Uncertainty surrounding the Fed's decision about whether it will raise rates later this week also kept markets in check.

The electronics subindex sank 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.

Electrical components skidded 2.06 percent, though paper and pulp notched a 0.78 percent gain.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.16 to T$32.560 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)