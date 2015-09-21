TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwan stocks extended losses to 2 percent on Monday, tracking other regional bourses following slides on Wall Street Friday, with techs and financial blue-chips declining.

As of 0127 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.8 percent to 8,311.15 after falling 2 pct briefly. It closed at 8,462.14 in the previous session, up 0.2 percent.

The electronics subindex sank 1.8 percent, while the financials subindex lost 2.1 percent.

Hon Hai Precision was off 1.2 percent. Hon Hai offered to buy Sharp Corp's struggling liquid panel display business and plans to seek funding from Apple Inc , the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.234 to T$32.429 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)