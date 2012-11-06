Lloyds and Barratt help Britain's FTSE edge higher
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and the UK's biggest housebuilder Barratt announced upbeat results.
TAIPEI, Nov 6 Taiwan stocks rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday, with Apple Inc supplier Largan Precision up by the maximum allowed in a session after it posted record monthly sales. The main TAIEX index was up 37.66 points at 7,223.02, recovering from a 0.35 percent slip in the prior session. Largan jumped 7 percent and smaller rival Genius rose 2.7 percent. The Taiwan dollar was flat to stand at T$29.305. Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, but they are net total sellers of T$2.4 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)
LONDON, Feb 22 Wall Street's record run helped emerging stocks sail to new 19-month highs on Wednesday with year-to-date gains of over 10 percent, while the rand firmed ahead of a key budget speech by the finance minister.
By Susan Mathew Feb 22 Southeast Asian markets ended higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian shares that rose taking cues from upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings overnight on Wall Street. Strong results by Wal-Mart and Home Depot drove U.S. indexes higher on Tuesday, while euro zone business growth hit its fastest since April 2011. "Regional markets are just tracking the U.S. markets higher. The U.S. markets gained half a percent on Tuesday, so it's jus