TAIPEI, Aug 8 Taiwan stocks fell 1.06 percent on Monday, joining other Asian bourses lower after a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.

The main TAIEX index opened down 83.53 points at 7,769.60, after plunging 5.6 percent on Friday to its lowest close in almost a year.

The heavily weighted electronics sub-index was off 1.34 percent and financial shares shed 1.33 precent.

Smartphone maker HTC climbed 1 perent. It reported late on Friday that July sales jumped 83.3 percent from a year ago.

The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$29.025.

