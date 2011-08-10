TAIPEI, Aug 10 Taiwan stocks rose 3 percent on Wednesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street and regional bourses, with Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd in the lead after the island's top financial holding firm said it will buy back shares.

The main TAIEX index opened at 7,717.58 points, rebounding from a 0.79 percent slide in prior session.

Cathay Financial surged 6.3 percent, with the banking sub-index up 3.34 percent.

United Microelectronics Corp jumped 3.8 percent, boosting the electronics sub-index by 3.34 percent. The world's No.2 contract chip maker posted a year-on-year decline in July sales.

The Taiwan dollar was up slightly at T$28.977.

Foreign investors had their fifth-biggest net selling session on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$103.2 billion so far this month.

