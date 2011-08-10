TAIPEI, Aug 10 Taiwan stocks rose 3 percent on
Wednesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street and regional bourses,
with Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd in the lead after
the island's top financial holding firm said it will buy back
shares.
The main TAIEX index opened at 7,717.58 points,
rebounding from a 0.79 percent slide in prior session.
Cathay Financial surged 6.3 percent, with the banking
sub-index up 3.34 percent.
United Microelectronics Corp jumped 3.8 percent,
boosting the electronics sub-index by 3.34 percent. The
world's No.2 contract chip maker posted a year-on-year decline
in July sales.
The Taiwan dollar was up slightly at T$28.977.
Foreign investors had their fifth-biggest net selling
session on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$103.2
billion so far this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices <0#.INX.TW>
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)