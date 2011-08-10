TAIPEI, Aug 10 Taiwan stocks rose 3.25 percent
on Wednesday, their biggest daily percentage gain in over two
years, with Cathay Financial in the lead after the
island's top financial holding firm said it would buy back
shares.
The U.S. Fed's pledge to keep interest rates low and the
intervention of Taiwan government pension funds in the stock
market had relieved investor jitters, some fund managers said.
"You can tell the pension funds have been buying blue chips
across the tech, banking and traditional sectors," said Robin
Hsu, a fund manager at Capital Securities Investment Trust.
"It remains to be seen if this rally will continue. To what
extent the recent turmoil in global stock markets points to the
slowdown of the global economy is not clear," said Hsu, adding
his firm was buying stocks on Wednesday.
The main TAIEX index closed 243.20 points higher to
7,736.32 points, erasing this month's plunge to about 10
percent.
Cathay Financial rose the maximum daily 7 percent limit,
sending the banking sub-index up 4.68 percent.
United Microelectronics Corp surged 6.2 percent,
boosting the electronics sub-index by 3.35 percent. The
world's No.2 contract chip maker posted a year-on-year decline
in July sales.
AU Optronics , the world's No.4 flat panel maker,
also went limit up, even after the Korea Fair Trade Commission
ruled that AU had infringed on its competition law.
The Taiwan dollar stood at T$28.972, up from
Tuesday's close of T$29.050.
Foreign investors had their fifth-biggest net selling
session on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$103.2
billion so far this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)