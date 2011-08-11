TAIPEI, Aug 11 Taiwan stocks ended down 0.22 percent in a volatile session on Thursday, but heavyweights such as Formosa Chemical & Fiber Corp rose as the government was expected to extend its intervention to shore up the market.

The benchmark TAIEX index finished down 17.23 points at 7,719.09, recovering from a more than 2 percent loss earlier in the session.

Formosa Chemical, part of Formosa Plastics Group, gained 1.18 percent, sending the plastics sub-index up 0.82 percent.

Smartphone maker HTC Corp finished up 0.6 percent, erasing a more than 3 percent loss earlier in the day. It announced a $309 million investment in U.S. firm Beats Electronics.

Foreign investors were net sellers in prior session, bringing their total selling to T$135 billion so far this month.

