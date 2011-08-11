TAIPEI, Aug 11 Taiwan stocks ended down 0.22
percent in a volatile session on Thursday, but heavyweights such
as Formosa Chemical & Fiber Corp rose as the
government was expected to extend its intervention to shore up
the market.
The benchmark TAIEX index finished down 17.23 points
at 7,719.09, recovering from a more than 2 percent loss earlier
in the session.
Formosa Chemical, part of Formosa Plastics Group, gained
1.18 percent, sending the plastics sub-index up 0.82
percent.
Smartphone maker HTC Corp finished up 0.6 percent,
erasing a more than 3 percent loss earlier in the day. It
announced a $309 million investment in U.S. firm Beats
Electronics.
Foreign investors were net sellers in prior session,
bringing their total selling to T$135 billion so far this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)