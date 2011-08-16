TAIPEI, Aug 16 Taiwan stocks slipped 0.27 percent on Tuesday, but Motorola suppliers rallied following Google Inc's bid to acquire Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc .

The main TAIEX index ended down 20.8 points at 7,798.59, weighed down by lingering concern over a global economic slowdown.

Among the top losing sectors, the automobile sub-index fell 1.65 percent, while the department stores sub-index shed 0.56 percent.

HTC Corp closed flat after rising about 3 percent during the session. The world's No.5 smartphone maker said the proposed bid would not affect its partnership with Google.

Compal Communications Inc and other handset makers for Motorola shot up by the daily 7 percent limit on investor hopes of increasing business after the bid.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc , the world's top chip packing and testing firm, climbed 0.73 percent after announcing a share buyback plan.

The Taiwan dollar was traded at T$28.877, versus yesterday's close of T$28.952.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, capping their total selling to T$164 billion so far this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices <0#.INX.TW> TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)