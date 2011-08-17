TAIPEI, Aug 17 Taiwan stocks rose 0.12 percent on Wednesday, with HTC slightly higher after the smartphone maker sued Apple in the United States.

The main TAIEX index opened up 9.08 points at 7,807.67, versus a 0.27 percent decline in the previous session.

HTC rose 0.36 percent, helping lift electronics shares 0.22 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was almost flat, trading at T$28.958.

