TAIPEI, Aug 24 Taiwan stocks rose 0.56 percent on Wednesday, with LCD makers and tourism counters the top gainers, gaining over 1 percent.

The main TAIEX index rose 42.28 points to 7,592.51, after closing up 3.25 percent in the previous session.

Acer slipped 2 percent ahead of second-quarter preliminary results due later on Wednesday. The computer maker could post a loss of about T$1.19 billion loss according to 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Electronics shares climbed 0.61 percent, while banking shares dropped 0.58 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$28.985.

Foreign investors snapped five consecutive sessions of net selling and became net buyers on Tuesday, picking up T$26 million.

