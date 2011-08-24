TAIPEI, Aug 24 Taiwan stocks closed down 0.63 percent on Wednesday, dragged down by cement stocks , while Acer shed 2.9 percent ahead of second-quarter preliminary results due later in the afternoon.

Analysts expect the computer maker to post a loss of T$3.3 billion.

The main TAIEX index fell 47.3 points to 7,502.93, after opening up 0.56 percent.

Electronics shares were flat, while banking shares dropped 1.04 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was 0.07 percent weaker at T$29.011 to the U.S. dollar.

Foreign investors snapped five consecutive sessions of net selling and became net buyers on Tuesday, picking up T$26 million.

