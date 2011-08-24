BRIEF-Tessi Q4 revenue up 33,9 pct at 103.7 million euros
* Q4 revenue 103.7 million euros ($111.31 million) versus 77.4 million euros year ago, up 33,9 pct
TAIPEI, Aug 24 Taiwan stocks closed down 0.63 percent on Wednesday, dragged down by cement stocks , while Acer shed 2.9 percent ahead of second-quarter preliminary results due later in the afternoon.
Analysts expect the computer maker to post a loss of T$3.3 billion.
The main TAIEX index fell 47.3 points to 7,502.93, after opening up 0.56 percent.
Electronics shares were flat, while banking shares dropped 1.04 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was 0.07 percent weaker at T$29.011 to the U.S. dollar.
Foreign investors snapped five consecutive sessions of net selling and became net buyers on Tuesday, picking up T$26 million.
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 U.S. President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban faced a legal hurdle on Monday that could determine whether he can push through the most controversial and far reaching policy of his first two weeks in office.
TORONTO, Feb 6 BlackBerry Ltd has signed a hardware licensing agreement covering India and nearby countries, the Canadian company said on Monday, filling in the last markets where a third-party will manufacture its once-ubiquitous devices as it turns fully to software.