TAIPEI, Aug 25 Taiwan stocks rose 0.75 percent
on Thursday, though PC maker Acer Inc fell by the
maximum allowed after it reported a worse-than-expected
quarterly loss and said it would be impossible to break even for
the full year.
The main TAIEX index rose 56.54 points to 7,559.47,
after closing down 0.63 percent in the previous session. Acer
shed 6.97 percent to T$29.35, extending its 65 percent fall so
far this year.
Car makers were the top gainers. The Economic Daily
said on Thursday that BYD , a Chinese
carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, is looking
for a Taiwanese partner to make electric buses and may set up a
production plant in Taiwan.
Electronics shares gained 0.6 percent while
financial shares were up 0.77 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$29.039.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, bringing
their total selling to T$206.024 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)