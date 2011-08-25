TAIPEI, Aug 25 Taiwan stocks rose 0.75 percent on Thursday, though PC maker Acer Inc fell by the maximum allowed after it reported a worse-than-expected quarterly loss and said it would be impossible to break even for the full year.

The main TAIEX index rose 56.54 points to 7,559.47, after closing down 0.63 percent in the previous session. Acer shed 6.97 percent to T$29.35, extending its 65 percent fall so far this year.

Car makers were the top gainers. The Economic Daily said on Thursday that BYD , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, is looking for a Taiwanese partner to make electric buses and may set up a production plant in Taiwan.

Electronics shares gained 0.6 percent while financial shares were up 0.77 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$29.039.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, bringing their total selling to T$206.024 billion this month.

