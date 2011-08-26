TAIPEI, Aug 26 Taiwan stocks rose 0.37 percent on Friday, but Acer fell by the maximum allowed for a second consecutive session after reporting a worse-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast a full-year loss.

The main TAIEX index rose 27.65 points to 7,438.52.

PC maker Asustek gained 2.42 percent after it said unconsolidated net profit in the second quarter rose 8.4 percent from a year ago, though first-half unconsolidated net profit fell 15 percent.

Tourism counters and LCD makers were among the top winners, up 1.29 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

Financial shares also climbed 0.94 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$29.049.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, but have still sold T$204 billion this month.

