TAIPEI, Aug 26 Taiwan stocks ended up 0.46 percent on Friday, led by electronics and chip issues, though Acer fell for a second session as investors fretted about prospects for the computer maker's recovery.

The TAIEX index rose 34.23 points to 7,445.10 after opening up 0.37 percent.

Acer fell 1.7 percent after opening limit down. Rival Asustek gave up early gains of over 2 percent to end down 1.6 percent. It said unconsolidated net profit in the second quarter rose 8.4 percent. It announces consolidated earnings later on Friday.

Apple suppliers bounced back following falls in the previous session after the U.S. company's visionary CEO Steve Jobs stepped down. Hon Hai finished up 3.9 percent and Wintek limit-up 6.9 percent.

Their gains helped electronics shares to rise 1.09 percent. Financial shares slipped 0.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$29.036.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, but have still sold T$204 billion this month.

