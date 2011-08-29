BRIEF-Knowles reports Q4 & full year 2016 financial results and provides outlook for Q1 2017
TAIPEI, Aug 29 Taiwan stocks rose 0.51 percent on Monday, with Asustek up 2.25 percent after the company posted a forecast-beating second-quarter net profit.
The main TAIEX index rose 37.82 points to 7,482.92, after ending up 0.46 percent in the previous session.
Rubber and oil counters were the biggest winners, gaining over 0.9 percent each.
Electronics shares were up 0.5 percent while financial shares climbed 0.64 percent.
The Taiwan dollar weakened 0.14 percent to T$29.1.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, picking up T$4.189 billion.
