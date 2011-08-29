TAIPEI, Aug 29 Taiwan stocks rose 0.51 percent on Monday, with Asustek up 2.25 percent after the company posted a forecast-beating second-quarter net profit.

The main TAIEX index rose 37.82 points to 7,482.92, after ending up 0.46 percent in the previous session.

Rubber and oil counters were the biggest winners, gaining over 0.9 percent each.

Electronics shares were up 0.5 percent while financial shares climbed 0.64 percent.

The Taiwan dollar weakened 0.14 percent to T$29.1.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, picking up T$4.189 billion.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices <0#.INX.TW> TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)