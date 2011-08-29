TAIPEI, Aug 29 Taiwan stocks gained 1.79 percent on Monday, joining other regional bourses in gains as investors took heart from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments that the Fed would consider its policy options next month.

The main TAIEX index rose 132.91 points to 7,578.01, after opening up 0.51 percent.

Jih Sung Investment Consulting analyst Kevin Chung said he expected the technical rebound would face pressure at the 7,900-8,100 level as market fundamentals have not changed.

Cement and rubber counters were the top gainers, jumping 5.61 percent and 4.02 percent respectively.

Electronics shares were up 1.61 percent, with Acer rising by the maximum 6.9 percent allowed in a day. Rival Asustek rose 3.3 percent after it posted a forecast-beating second-quarter net profit.

The financial sub-index rose 1.33 percent.

The Taiwan dollar gained 0.14 percent to T$29.019.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, picking up T$4.189 billion.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices <0#.INX.TW> TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)