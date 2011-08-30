TAIPEI, Aug 30 Taiwan stocks rose 1.01 percent
on Tuesday, with Hon Hai surging 6.54 percent after
reporting a 9.8 percent fall in second-quarter net income from
the previous quarter, but a rise in revenue and growth in market
share.
The main TAIEX index rose 76.36 points to 7,654.37,
lifted by construction counters which gained 1.22
percent. The index had ended up 1.79 percent in the previous
session.
Electronics shares rose 1.04 percent.
The financial sub-index climbed 0.42 percent, with
Far Eastern International Bank rising 1.12 percent
after its plan to buy ING Groep NV's Taiwan brokerage
and wealth management units.
The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$29.021.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, picking up
T$7.415 billion, the most so far this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)