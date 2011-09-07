TAIPEI, Sept 7 Taiwan stocks rose 1.37 percent on Wednesday, joining regional bourses in a rebound, with smartphone maker HTC in the lead after it posted solid growth in August sales .

The main TAIEX index opened up 101.10 points at 7,468.29, rebounding from a 5 percent loss combined in the past two sessions.

HTC jumped 3.1 percent, boosting electronics shares 1.9 percent higher.

The Taiwan dollar strengthened slightly to trade at T$29.099.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$29.8 billion so far this month.

