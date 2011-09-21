TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwan stocks opened 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, led by the electronics and transport sectors, though Quanta Computer tumbled after media reports it had cut output due to poor sales of RIM's PlayBook tablet.

Quanta declined to comment on the report, but said that 1,000 temporary staff had left one of its plants in Taiwan after the completion of their contracts.

The main TAIEX index reversed early gains to trade down 15.7 points at 7,477.17 at 0107 GMT. Quanta was down 4.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.028 to trade at T$29.916.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$49.24 billion this month.

