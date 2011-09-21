TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwan stocks ended up 0.57
percent on Wednesday, although Quanta Computer Inc
fell 2.6 percent after saying employee numbers at its Taiwan
production line were down by more than 1,000 from the first half
following a decline in client orders.
The main TAIEX index was up 43.03 points at
7,535.88, after opening up 0.3 percent.
The biotech sub-index was the top gainer, up 3.01
percent.
Electronics shares rose 0.8 percent, while the
financial sub-index firmed 0.77 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$29.891.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing
their total selling to T$49.24 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)