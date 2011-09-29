TAIPEI, Sept 29 Taiwan stocks fell 0.8 percent
on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy rate-setting
meeting, with LCD panel maker AU leading tech
exporters lower after a media report that it could cut capex
spending again for this year.
The main TAIEX index opened down 56.86 points at
7,092.12, after ending 0.8 percent higher in prior session.
Electronics sank 1.1 percent and financial
dipped 1.4 percent.
AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, shed 2
percent. Its chairman told local media that AU did not rule out
the possibility of again cutting its capex spending budget,
citing weak demand triggered by a global economic slowdown and
the euro zone debt crisis.
Nanya Tech , Taiwan's No.2 DRAM maker, surged 6.5
percent. The loss-making firm will conduct a rights issue to
sell up to 15 billion shares as it seeks to improve its
financial structure.
The Taiwan dollar was traded at T$30.529, compared
with the T$30.41 close yesterday.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing
their total selling at T$78.6 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)