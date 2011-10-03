TAIPEI, Oct 3 Taiwan stocks fell 1.34 percent on Monday, tracking regional bourses lower, with tech exporters in the lead on concerns that Europe's debt crisis could hurt global growth and demand for exports.

The main TAIEX index opened down 96.72 points at 7,128.66, weighed by tech shares' 1.87 percent drop.

On Friday, the index ended the three months to September in its worst quarterly fall since the fourth quarter of 2008.

Unimicron , a printed circuit board supplier of Apple , plunged 4.5 percent. The company said a fire at one of its factories in Taiwan has been put out, adding losses were yet to be estimated.

The Taiwan dollar weakened by T$0.149 to trade at T$30.655.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the month of September, with total selling at T$78.68 billion. It was the fifth straight month of selling.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices <0#.INX.TW> TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)