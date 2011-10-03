TAIPEI, Oct 3 Taiwan stocks fell 1.34 percent on
Monday, tracking regional bourses lower, with tech exporters in
the lead on concerns that Europe's debt crisis could hurt global
growth and demand for exports.
The main TAIEX index opened down 96.72 points at
7,128.66, weighed by tech shares' 1.87 percent drop.
On Friday, the index ended the three months to September in
its worst quarterly fall since the fourth quarter of 2008.
Unimicron , a printed circuit board supplier of
Apple , plunged 4.5 percent. The company said a fire at
one of its factories in Taiwan has been put out, adding losses
were yet to be estimated.
The Taiwan dollar weakened by T$0.149 to trade at
T$30.655.
Foreign investors were net sellers in the month of
September, with total selling at T$78.68 billion. It was the
fifth straight month of selling.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)