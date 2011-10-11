TAIPEI, Oct 11 Taiwan stocks rose 1.9 percent on Tuesday, helped by hope that European government action would protect banks there from the debt crisis, with top tech firms TSMC and Hon Hai overcoming poor September sales figures to post solid gains.

TSMC rose 1.3 percent and Hon Hai 2.96 percent. For their sales results, see and .

The main TAIEX index rose 136.9 points to 7,348.86, after ending up 1.12 percent on Friday. Taiwan's market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Cement counters were the biggest gainers, up 3.13 percent. Financial shares advanced 2.51 percent while electronics shares rose 2.06 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was up by 0.47 percent to trade at T$30.349.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, picking up T$2.83 billion.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices <0#.INX.TW> TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)