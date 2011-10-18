TAIPEI, Oct 18 Taiwan stocks fell 1.46 percent on Tuesday, with smartphone maker HTC plunging 5.66 percent after a U.S. trade commission preliminary ruling against the Taiwanese firm in a patent infringement suit with rival Apple Inc .

Apple notebook casing supplier Catcher was limit-down for a second consecutive session after it told media that a partial production halt at its factory in China will affect October sales by 20 percent.

The main TAIEX index fell 109 points to 7,352.12, after ending up 1.4 percent in the previous session.

Electronics shares were off 1.65 percent and banking shares shed 1.83 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was down 0.23 percent to trade at T$30.168.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their total buying to T$21.521 billion this month.

