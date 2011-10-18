TAIPEI, Oct 18 Taiwan stocks ended down 1.36 percent on Tuesday, joining regional bourses amid concerns over the eurozone, with smartphone maker HTC shedding 4.72 percent after a U.S. trade commission preliminary ruling against it in a patent infringement suit with Apple Inc .

Apple notebook casing supplier Catcher was limit-down for a second consecutive session after it told media that a partial production halt at its factory in China will affect October sales by 20 percent.

"The market had expected an unfavourable HTC ruling, but the share price still slipped to reflect the decision," said Kevin Lin, a vice president of Fuh Hong Financial Planning, adding though that investors still expected a different final ruling from the International Trade Commission.

The main TAIEX index fell 101.64 points to 7,359.48, after opening down 1.46 percent.

Electronics shares were off 1.34 percent, with LCD makers being the biggest laggards, down 2.88 percent, amid expectations they will report losses for the third quarter when they announce earnings later this month and next.

Other Apple plays, panel makers TPK Holding and Wintek , tumbled 5.25 percent and 5.42 percent respectively.

Financial shares shed 2.07 percent.

